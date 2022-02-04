It Takes Twothe 2021 Game of the Year for The Game Awards 2021, has sold it the beauty of five million copiesas announced by the official Twitter account of Hazelight Studios, the software house that developed it.

“5 … It Takes Two has sold five million copies! As a development team we are thrilled by the mere thought of how many people have enjoyed our game!“

This is a very respectable result, considering that the game is only cooperative and has certainly not received the marketing of a triple A (although recently there has been a lot of talk about it for the many awards it has received).

Such high sales are also excellent in view of the announced film. In short, Josef Fares and him can be happy with the result obtained, from what has however been almost universally recognized as a very high quality and profound title.

For more details, read our It Takes Two review.