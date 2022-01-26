The news reached us today that BAC is collaborating with Viritech to develop a new hydrogen powertrain for the single-seat Mono. Well, it’s a ‘feasibility study’ to assess hydrogen for ‘niche vehicle applications’, and you don’t get more niche than a single-seat supercar with no roof or windshield. It is a fuel cell in which the hydrogen is converted into electricity. So it will drive more or less like a hydrogen car.

We are promised that the incoming BAC Mono FCEV will still be stunning to drive, with the well-known ‘principles of uncompromising performance and driving experience’ that we have come to expect. In addition to experimenting with lightweight materials such as graphene and niobium, BAC says the Mono FCEV will “maintain the delicate balance that weight plays in a vehicle’s driving dynamics.”

The BAC Mono FCEV ensures driving pleasure in the future

BAC Founder and Director of Product Development Neill Briggs said, “Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, significantly reduce vehicle emissions without compromising driver engagement, which is something we want to keep at BAC.”