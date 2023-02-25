The police arrested a 49-year-old man on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of the fatal shooting that took place in Zwijndrecht last month. He was arrested on the Ketelbrug in Schiedam, the police writes Twitter.

It is most likely the 49-year-old Minh NV, who is suspected of having shot at two women at the Walburg shopping center in Zwijndrecht. A 66-year-old woman was killed, her 38-year-old daughter was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

NV had been in the picture with the police for twenty years because of various crimes, and went to jail several times. A few hours after the shooting, the Rotterdam police published the photo and full name of the suspect, an unusual step.

The police tracked down the suspect through a tip from an observant citizen in combination with intensive detective work. At the time of the arrest, the man was alone in a car. For the tip that would lead to the arrest of the suspect, the police had a reward of 30,000 euros given out.