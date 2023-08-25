Former United States President Donald Trump will surrender to justice this Thursday and will remain briefly in a Georgia state prison for the indictment of charges for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

Although this is the fourth criminal accusation against him in a few months, the favorite for the Republican inauguration for 2024 must this time face the affront of going to an overcrowded and unsanitary prison under the gaze of the media from around the world.

Besides, the former head of state could be forced to submit to the “mugshot”, the taking of photographs of the accused, a practice that he was able to escape on previous occasions when he turned himself in to the authorities due to his notoriety. Current regulations also provide for fingerprints to be taken.

Like the other 18 co-defendantsTrump should be placed under arrest and immediately released after posting bail, set at $200,000 in your case.

The former president faces 13 charges in Georgia.

What is Donald Trump accused of?

In mid-August, a prosecutor-appointed grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others for illegally attempting to get the result overturned of the 2020 elections, won in this key state by the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

The former president faces 13 charges. The main one, the violation of the state law of criminal association (RICO, for its acronym in English), known to be used against members of the mafia and used to ensure that the leaders of a criminal association, and not only their subordinates, are held accountable before the Justice.

Former United States President Donald Trump.

Trump is also charged with soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office and unlawfully conspiring to falsely present himself as a presidential elector with the intent to mislead the President of the US Senate and the Archivist, among others, during certification. of the votes

The former president is also accused of conspiring to falsify the 2020 vote certificate in Georgia and the notification of the occupation of the electoral college vacancy in that state, where it was stated that two of the defendants were members of that college.

Trump is seen as the ringleader of that plot, but he did not act alone, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Among the other defendants are two of his former lawyers – John Eastman and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani – and Mark Meadows, his former White House chief of staff.

Two of his former campaign attorneys (Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell), publicist Trevian Kutti, fake presidential voters Shawn Still and Cathy Latham, and Ray Smith, a member of his legal team in Georgia, join his future benchmates. .

Follow minute by minute of Trump’s appearance in Georgia.

There has been movement since early outside the Fulton prison in Georgia, where former President Trump is expected to turn himself in today. 👉🏼 This case is related to interference in the 2020 elections in that state. pic.twitter.com/zWSYAv4cBc – Telemundo News (@TelemundoNews) August 24, 2023 1 pm Discuss trial date The prosecutor in charge of the case in Georgia, Fani Willis, proposed this Thursday to the court that the trial start on October 23 and not on March 4 of next year, as she had originally proposed. See also Permanent representative of the Crimea warned Britain against being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine The prosecutor had already expressed on August 16 her interest that the trial in

Georgia will not conflict with the hearings and trials scheduled in the other three courts where

Trump has other open criminal cases. Trump supporters in Georgia. 12 p.m. Supporters wait for Trump in Georgia Several supporters of the former president gather outside the Fulton County prison, in Georgia, to express their support for the Republican. Access to the prison, in a residential neighborhood in the city of Atlanta, is protected by a police cordon and surrounded by dozens of journalists from local and international media. 10 a.m. Trump changes his lawyers The former president decided to replace the team of lawyers in charge of his defense in the case against him in

Georgia hours before turning herself in, According to CNN, Drew Findling, the lawyer who has defended Trump in this case, will be replaced by Steven Sadow, a professional with an office in Atlanta whose website defines him as a “special legal advisor for the defense of white collar crimes and high profile cases.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME