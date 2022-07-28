Police | Abuse in Asema-auki – According to the police, there is more than one perpetrator

The police received information about the assault after eleven in the evening.

Helsinki the police are currently investigating the assault that happened in the center, at the corners of Asema-aukio.

Inspector Matti Mäenpään according to which several people have participated in the abuse. Mäenpää does not yet comment on whether any tools were used in the assault, as the police are still investigating the case.

Four patrols were there a little after midnight. The police received the report a little after eleven o’clock on Thursday evening.

