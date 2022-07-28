Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | Abuse in Asema-auki – According to the police, there is more than one perpetrator

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police received information about the assault after eleven in the evening.

Helsinki the police are currently investigating the assault that happened in the center, at the corners of Asema-aukio.

Inspector Matti Mäenpään according to which several people have participated in the abuse. Mäenpää does not yet comment on whether any tools were used in the assault, as the police are still investigating the case.

Four patrols were there a little after midnight. The police received the report a little after eleven o’clock on Thursday evening.

The story is updated.

#Police #Abuse #Asemaauki #police #perpetrator

See also  Hockey Wayne Gretzky wants Russia out of the World Cup in hockey
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Argentina will have a new Minister of Economy, the third in a month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.