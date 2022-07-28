Argentina will have a new Minister of Economy, the third in a month

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Argentine President, Alberto Fernández, in his meeting with Lasso from Ecuador,
EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
Argentine President, Alberto Fernández, in his meeting with Lasso from Ecuador,
Sergio Massa will assume the position. The ruling party has been experiencing tension for several weeks.
July 28, 2022, 04:39 PM
The Argentine government announced this Thursday that the lawyer Serge Massaone of the main political faces of the country and until now president of the Chamber of Deputies, will be the new Minister of Economy, the third in less than a month, and its portfolio will also include the areas of Productive Development and Agriculture, informed official sources.
(See also: What is the ‘soy dollar’ that Argentina introduced and what is it for?)
An official statement indicates that the president, Alberto Fernández, “decided to reorganize the economic areas of his cabinet for better functioning, coordination and management”, for which “the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries will be unified, also including relations with international, bilateral and multilateral credit organizations”.
Massa will replace Silvina Batakiswho had taken office on July 4 after the resignation of Martín Guzmán amid strong political tensions within the ruling party, a change of head that triggered strong turbulence in the country’s stock and exchange markets.
EFE
July 28, 2022, 04:39 PM
