The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), stated on Friday, 24, that he is not considering the adoption of zero fares in public transport in the State. The statement came one day after the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), spoke of the possibility of announcing, later this year, the implementation of free access on municipal buses on Sundays or at night.

Tarcísio ruled out following the capital on this topic. “I am against. Absolutely against. I can’t see the feasibility of putting in place a system that has 8.3 million passengers with a fare, which has completely different cost structures”, he said when asked by journalists after an official agenda. “How much are you going to subtract from other policies to come with zero tariffs? For me, it is something that cannot be sustained, does not make sense and we are not going to embark on it”, he added.

City Hall has been studying the adoption of zero tariffs for more than a year and is expected to announce a decision between the end of November and the beginning of December. The mayor has discussed the issue with the rapporteur of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) in the Chamber, Sidney Cruz (Solidarity). “We are going to define this this week or next week, so that, in the final report of next year’s budget, the amount that we will allocate to this process in relation to free will be foreseen”, explained Nunes on Thursday.

Recent experiences of free passes on specific dates in the city, such as on the two Sundays of this year’s Enem and in the last elections, occurred simultaneously on public transport in São Paulo and metropolitan areas. Experts have said that the implementation of free services only on buses could have an impact on the eventual emptying of subway and train lines.

Nunes has said that the implementation is “complex”, because the system costs around R$10 billion annually, of which more than half has been subsidized by the public authorities. Transport fares in the capital, the Metro and CPTM have been frozen in recent years, in a joint agreement with the State. Without the supplement from the public authorities, the ticket (which is R$4.40) would cost more than R$8. “There are more than 12 thousand buses. So, any movement like this has to be very well thought out, very well planned,” he said.

According to the mayor, the adoption of free service on Sundays or at night would be a way of testing the impact and adherence to the measure. “What we are thinking about, and it has not yet been defined, is to start a process to understand what the behavior will be like, whether the zero tariff will really bring a gain to the economy, a greater economic movement”, he commented.

“The idea that is being most appreciated is from Sunday,” he stated. Nunes has highlighted the expectation that the measure would impact greater movement in commercial and service establishments in the city, as reported by other municipalities that adopted the measure.

The implementation of zero fares has grown in different municipalities across the country, especially after the public transport crisis during the pandemic. One of the most recent additions is from São Caetano do Sul, in ABC Paulista. Last year, Estadão showed how the free pass works in another city hall in Greater São Paulo, in Vargem Grande Paulista.

The discussion about the implementation of the zero tariff began in São Paulo more than 30 years ago, during the Luiza Erundina administration (then in the PT), in 1989. At the time, the City Hall proposed that the subsidy should come from different levels of IPTU rates, however, it did not receive legislative support. A plebiscite for the population to discuss the topic was also proposed in the Chamber, in 1991, by councilor Eduardo Suplicy (PT), but received an unfavorable opinion from the Constitution and Justice Committee, which pointed out “illegality”.

The free pass was discussed again in the Municipality after demonstrations against the fare increase in 2013, which culminated in the creation of free travel for low-income students under the Fernando Haddad (PT) administration. The measure was modified three years later, with restrictions on the number of trips, by the João Doria administration (then in the PSDB), just as that of Bruno Covas (PSDB) extinguished the free service for seniors aged 60 to 64, resumed this year by Nunes , but exclusively for low-income people.

Experts interviewed by Estadão assess that the crisis in the transport sector during the pandemic was one of the factors that boosted adoption, as companies’ financial returns are usually linked to the number of passengers, which fell during the period of greater social distancing. Another point is the increase in discussion on the topic after city halls adhered to zero tariffs on the dates of the 1st and 2nd round of the election.

Among the main consequences pointed out by experts and city halls that implemented the zero fare is the increase in passengers, generally associated with greater participation by the low-income population. There are reports from Brazilian municipalities that the number tripled or even quadrupled after the change, requiring an increase in the fleet and other adaptations.