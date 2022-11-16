November 16, 2022 17:17

Western officials warned Wednesday against any “hasty conclusions” after a missile, possibly Russian-made, originating from Ukrainian defenses fell in Poland, according to Warsaw. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a press conference at the G20 summit in Indonesia: “In such a serious case, we must be careful of any hasty conclusions about the course of events before conducting a thorough investigation.” After a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries present in the Group of Twenty, the German chancellor confirmed: “We, of course, exchanged current information from our (concerned) security services to collect our investigative capabilities.” The Belgian Defense Minister confirmed that the Ukrainian missile interception system was behind the fall of the missile in Poland. Earlier, the Associated Press quoted 3 US officials as saying that the missile that fell on the Polish town of Pshevodov was not fired by Russian forces, but by Ukrainian forces to intercept a Russian missile, but it fell inside Polish territory. US President Joe Biden said that preliminary information refutes the hypothesis that the missile that fell in Poland had been launched from Russia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out that Russia had anything to do with the fall of missiles in Poland, and confirmed the validity of the Russian position, which denied the validity of the allegations promoted by the Polish media. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, expressed his solidarity with Poland and offered the Polish Prime Minister help to investigate what happened, noting that his country was awaiting “the results of the investigation into the Polish missile.” France called for a “maximum degree of caution” about the source of the missile that fell in Poland, stressing that “several countries” in the region possess the same type of weapon, warning of a “great risk of escalation.”

Source: Agencies