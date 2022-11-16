The disagreement reached a climax last Friday when the officials in charge of the House staff resigned out of dissatisfaction with the entire course of events. In their farewell letter, the resigned top officials criticized the way in which both the Presidium and the rest of the House of Representatives had derailed things. According to them, this leads to an ‘unsafe work situation’ for Chamber staff. Earlier, the staff had complained via the works council that the MPs paid more attention to Arib’s position than to them.

The resignation of the leadership of the House staff was a signal for many parties to limit the damage that had been caused to the reputation of the House of Representatives as quickly as possible. Various group chairmen have been involved behind the scenes in recent days with the issue and called for things not to escalate further.