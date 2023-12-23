The Pentagon said that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that attacked a ship off the coast of India on Saturday was launched from Iran, a newspaper wrote about it on December 23 The Wall Street Journal.

“The M/S Chem Pluto, a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker owned by Japan and operated by the Netherlands, was attacked today at approximately 10 a.m. local time (07:30 Moscow time – Ed.) in the Indian Ocean 200 nautical miles (370 km) . – Ed.) from the coast of India with an attack drone launched from Iran,” the newspaper quoted the words of a Pentagon representative.

Earlier, on December 23, a drone attacked a ship off the Indian coast in the Arabian Sea, about 200 nautical miles southwest of Veraval. As a result of an attack by an unknown UAV, an explosion occurred and a fire started. No injuries were reported.

Prior to this, on December 19, the Yemeni Houthis threatened to attack ships of countries that oppose them in the Red Sea.

The first report of an attack in the Red Sea appeared on December 3 on the UKMTO (UK Maritime Trade Office) website. It was reported that on the Yemeni side, UAV activity and a possible explosion were noted in the vicinity of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. On the same day, it was reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Carney was attacked by drones and missiles fired from Yemen.