NAfter eight years of voluntary self-isolation, Poland wants to return to international politics. The government statement by the newly and re-elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk leaves no doubt: he does not want to start where he left off more than eight years ago. He wants to try something different.

Poland obviously feels undervalued internationally. The election victory against the populists PiS has strengthened the self-confidence of the liberal forces. The Russian war against Ukraine also shaped their worldview. They no longer see their country on the periphery of Europe, are questioning the claim of the traditional center of Western Europe and are clearly taking a European orientation.