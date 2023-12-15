Putin: the abolition of commissions to banks for paying housing and communal services will be extended to all pensioners

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on his statement about the abolition of bank commissions for paying for housing and communal services for all pensioners. This is reported by TASS.

The head of state explained that he made a reservation because it was only about preferential categories of citizens. “We proceeded from the fact that pensioners, as a rule, are beneficiaries. But not everything,” he noted. However, the Russian leader added, the Cabinet of Ministers will now extend the corresponding decision to all pensioners.

Putin, during a direct line on December 14, said that bank commissions for paying for housing and communal services have been abolished for pensioners. He emphasized that paying a commission for such a service is wrong.