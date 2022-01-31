The Polish authorities offered Ukraine gratuitous military-technical assistance. On Monday, January 31, reports TASS with reference to the material Rzeczpospolita.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told Polish journalists that it had received an offer of free military-technical assistance from the Ministry of National Defense of Poland. Telephone conversations between the heads of the two defense departments are scheduled for the near future.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov noted in an interview with a Polish newspaper that Warsaw provides strong political support to Kiev, but so far there has been no military assistance from it.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also announced the arrival in the country of 45 aircraft with American weapons for a total of $200 million. Britain said it had delivered several thousand light anti-tank missiles to Kiev for self-defense. Canada has decided to allocate 340 million Canadian dollars (268 million US dollars) for military assistance to Ukraine.

In recent months, statements have been made in Kiev and in the West about the threat of a Russian invasion. Moscow categorically denies any aggressive plans.