The results and forms of play do not accompany Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team. Despite this, there is optimism that El Tri will get the ticket to Qatar 2022 in March, since three of the remaining four games in the tie will be played by the national team at home, and one of them next Wednesday against Panama, in a game that will taste the end.
Such is the confidence that El Tri will be in Qatar that, according to information from ESPN, Martino has already defined the base of players that will be in the World Cup. Despite having a place on the way for it, there are a total of 17 players who have already bought their ticket to the next World Cup with the Mexican National Team.
Martino’s trusted pieces who are close to attending the World Cup would be Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Andrés Guardado, Edson Álvarez, Hirving Lozano, Jesús Manuel Corona , Orbelín Pineda, Raúl Jiménez and Rogelio Funes Mori. The source adds Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota as the substitute goalkeepers.
In this way, the coach leaves six field tickets up for grabs, although the source points out that there are players who are very well placed to keep these positions, five of them are Jorge Sánchez, Luis Romo, Carlos Rodríguez, Alexis Vega and Henry Martín.
