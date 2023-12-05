The EP raised the issue of protests by Polish carriers on the border with Ukraine

Member of the European Parliament (EP) from Poland Leszek Miller addressed the European Commission (EC) with a question about its actions in connection with the protests of Polish carriers on the border with Ukraine. Lenta.ru studied the text of Miller’s letter, in which the MEP proposes to look into the Poles’ claims.

“In connection with the week-long protest that Polish carriers are holding at the Polish-Ukrainian border in response to illegal transport operations carried out by Ukrainian carriers within the EU, I would like to ask the following questions: when and how does the European Commission plan to respond to the accusations of unfair competition by the protesting transport workers and the alleged illegal activities of Ukrainian carriers on the EU market? – asked the MEP.

He also asked the EC other questions related to the consequences of the protests by Polish carriers.

“What measures will the Commission take to restore restrictions at border crossings between Ukraine and EU Member States, given the negative impact of easing restrictions on the transport sector and the treatment from thousands of affected companies employing hundreds of thousands of workers? In light of the escalation of protests and blockades at borders, how does the Commission intend to make significant changes to the existing EU-Ukraine agreement, in particular taking into account concerns about the legality of transport operations carried out by Ukrainian carriers within the EU and the deteriorating financial position of protesting companies? – added the member of the EP.

Earlier it became known that 2.5 thousand trucks were stuck in line on the Ukrainian-Polish border due to a campaign on access roads blocking traffic in four directions towards Ukraine.

Later, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasily Zvarich said that Kyiv and Warsaw had found certain compromises to end the protest of Polish carriers at the border. “We continue negotiations with the Polish government and have found certain points of agreement and compromises,” he said.