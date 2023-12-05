Episode 360 ​​of ‘At the bottom there is room’ brought us a whirlwind of emotions at the beginning of the week. After returning from her trip to the United States, Alessia Montalbán had shown airs of superiority, boasting about her purchases in the most exclusive stores and belittling the inhabitants of Las Nuevas Lomas by calling them “poor”, even in front of ‘Charito’ and Teresa. However, the young woman reacted, recognizing her bad behavior, and she approached the Gonzales’ sidewalk to apologize to Joel and ‘Jimmy’s mother. “Hello, Mrs. ‘Charo’, yesterday I acted like a fool.”

The queen of chiffon made it clear to the chef that the conceited and arrogant person was not the real Alessia, and gave her a lesson in humility that the green-eyed woman will never forget: “Look, I know that many things have happened, but I ask you please never doubt my love.”. Despite thanking ‘Charito’ for his words, Diego Montalbán’s daughter decided to respond harshly, something that ‘Charo’ did not expect to hear. “Thank you very much, but please excuse me, for now I prefer to keep my distance from your family.”he said seriously as he walked away towards his home, leaving the Gonzales matriarch with a worried look.

Why was Alessia behaving like Isabella Maldini after her trip to the USA, in ‘AFHS’?

Many ‘AFHS’ followers were surprised to see how Alessia Montalbán returned completely transformed after her trip to Miami with Francesca Maldini. She adopted a new style, her way of speaking and expressing herself were very similar to those of the remembered Isabella Maldini, even appropriating her iconic phrase: oh my!

This situation also puzzled Macarena, who decided to have a serious conversation with her niece. During the talk, she discovered that Alessia had adopted that attitude as a way of trying to forget about Jimmy, since she still couldn’t get him out of her mind.

