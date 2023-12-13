Dhe Polish President Andrzej Duda has sworn in the new Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Both politicians signed a certificate of appointment for Tusk's cabinet at the Warsaw Presidential Palace on Wednesday. Almost two months after the parliamentary elections, the change of power has been completed. On Tuesday evening, MPs expressed their confidence in Tusk's government.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated the new Polish government head with the words: “Tusk wants to lead Poland back to the heart of the EU – that’s exactly where Poland belongs.” He was looking forward to “advancing the EU and German-Polish relations side by side with Poland “Wrote Scholz on the online service X, formerly Twitter.

The three-way alliance made up of Tusk's liberal-conservative Citizens' Coalition, the Christian-conservative Third Way and the left-wing alliance Lewica won a governing majority in the parliamentary elections on October 15th. However, the previous national-conservative PiS government had delayed the change of power for a long time with the help of Duda.

The president, who himself comes from the ranks of the PiS, initially commissioned the former prime minister and PiS politician Mateusz Morawiecki to form a government, even though the party did not have a majority in parliament. As expected, Morawiecki failed in the confidence vote on Monday. Only then was the way clear for Tusk.