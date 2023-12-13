Media | JSN appeals to legislators: The tax legislation must be changed

In its decision on Monday, the Supreme Administrative Court held that the legal aid paid by the employer in the Viestikoekeskus case was a taxable salary for the journalist.

Public in the opinion of the word council (JSN), in lawsuits arising from work duties, the employer must be able to pay court costs without it being considered the employee's taxable income.

JSN appeals in its announcement to the legislators and says that the tax laws should be changed.

Otherwise, in the Council's opinion, there is a danger that Finland will punish freedom of speech with taxes.

