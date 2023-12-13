Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Media | JSN appeals to legislators: The tax legislation must be changed

December 13, 2023
in World Europe
In its decision on Monday, the Supreme Administrative Court held that the legal aid paid by the employer in the Viestikoekeskus case was a taxable salary for the journalist.

Public in the opinion of the word council (JSN), in lawsuits arising from work duties, the employer must be able to pay court costs without it being considered the employee's taxable income.

JSN appeals in its announcement to the legislators and says that the tax laws should be changed.

Otherwise, in the Council's opinion, there is a danger that Finland will punish freedom of speech with taxes.

The Supreme Administrative Court considered in its ruling on Monday in the yearbook decisionthat in HS's Viestikoekeskus case, the legal aid paid by the employer was a taxable salary for the journalist.

