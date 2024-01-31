News book | Matti Nykänen offered to “rescue” the journalist from the doping trap

STT's former journalist Johanna Aatsalo tells in her book about her encounter with the now deceased ski jumping legend Matti Nykänen.

Hill jumping legend Matti Nykänen offered to help someone caught in the eye of the storm for his doping article Johanna Aatsaloa in the middle of the worst media robbery.

Aatsalo tells about it in his recent book Revelation. A story about doping news and a reporter who wanted to be silenced (WSOY).

The book deals with the Aatsalo story published at the beginning of 1998 and the events that followed. Aatsalo, who worked at STT at the time, wrote that the national team skier Jari Räsänen had bought growth hormone that counts as a doping agent.

In the book, Aatsalo tells how the now deceased Nykänen approached him as his manager Ismo Oksanen through and offered to help. Less than a week had passed since the publication of the story on January 27, 1998, when Aatsalo met Nykänen at Järvenpää Casino.

“He seemed very matter-of-fact, approachable and friendly. I could see why so many women were attracted to him. There was a special atmosphere around Nykänen, an aura of boyish sincerity,” Aatsalo writes.

He says that Nykänen has announced that he can obtain information that would help in solving the case. According to Aatsalo, Nykänen seemed like a very nice person, but was clearly intoxicated and seemed to be under the influence of some drug.

Nykänen offered information tailored to the situation, so to speak, so the veracity of the information was highly questionable. He hoped to receive monetary compensation for his information.

“I can tell you exactly what you want me to tell you. I know that with my information I could save you,” Nykänen said according to Aatsalo.

Aatsalo announced that it was not STT's policy to pay for interviews. However, he promised to check with his supervisor and left. “Nykänen's anxious and lost look” came to mind.

The next day, Aatsalo called Nykäne and told him that STT would not pay the fee. After that, their paths never crossed again.

Aatsalon however, the doping jacket was just beginning. He was sentenced in the district court to suspended imprisonment and significant damages for defamation. The sentence was significantly reduced in the Court of Appeal.

In 2001, a bigger doping scandal was revealed at the World Ski Championships in Lahti, as a result of which Aatsalo's and STT's coverage was also put in a new light.

Today, Aatsalo works for Rakennuslehti. Sanoma Media Finland is a co-owner of Rakennuslehti.