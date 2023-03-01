Plenipotentiary of the Polish Cabinet of Ministers Tseszynski accused Russia of attacking a site with tax declarations

Janusz Cieszynski, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Polish Cabinet of Ministers for Cybersecurity, accused the Russian intelligence services of involvement in the attack on the portal with tax returns. This is reported RIA News.

“The Russians are responsible for yesterday’s attack. We have information that makes it highly probable that it was this particular enemy. This is the activity of the Russian special services,” said Tseshinskiy.

According to him, the hacker attack led to a sharp increase in traffic on the portal. At the same time, as Tseshinsky emphasized, there was no data leakage. “The Treasury stated that there was no security breach, it was an attack that blocked access to the site, and did not breach security in some way that would put the data at risk,” he concluded.

The temporary blocking of the site podatki.gov.pl, where Polish citizens fill out tax returns, occurred on Tuesday, February 28. Then the Polish Cabinet of Ministers called technical problems the cause of interruptions in the site. This information was later refuted.