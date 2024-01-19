And there are four

The feat is accomplished: at 61 years of age Carlos Sainz he won his fourth career victory at the Dakar, all with different car brands. The last triumph is signed Audiprecisely in the year in which the house of the Rings should have taken part in the legendary rally-raid for the last time, before focusing totally on the Formula 1 project which will begin in 2026.

Family party

The champion from Madrid did not achieve any stage success, but he managed to be constant for the entire duration of the rally, instead exploiting the errors and problems that destroyed, one after the other, the various Peterhansel, Al-Attiyah, Al-Rajhi and lastly Sebastien Loeb. So in the end in the town of Yanbu the party was all Spanish, with Sainz joined by members of his family to celebrate yet another success of an infinite career.

Fight and fun

“We made it. We are champions of the Dakar 2024 – wrote Sainz on his Twitter/X profile, commenting on the final outcome of the rally and also thanking his historic co-driver, Lucas Cruz – we fought, we fought, but above all we had fun. What a great feeling to cross the finish line and be able to celebrate with everyone who made it possible! Thanks from the bottom of my heart”.