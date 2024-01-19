The prosecutor asked for 28 years in prison for Daria Trepova in the case of a terrorist attack in a cafe

The state prosecutor requested a term for Daria Trepova (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists), accused of organizing a terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe, during which war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) received injuries incompatible with life.

The evidence examined is sufficient to conclude that Trepova is guilty of committing the crime of which she is accused. Nadezhda TikhomirovaState prosecutor

Prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova requested 19 years in prison under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist Act”), another 14 years under Article 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal trafficking in explosive devices”), as well as three years under Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fake, production or circulation of counterfeit documents”). Based on Part 3 of Article 69 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the imposition of punishment for a combination of crimes, the prosecution is asking Trepova to be sentenced to 28 years in prison in a general regime colony, as well as a fine of 800 thousand rubles.

The victims of the terrorist attack demanded 50 million rubles in compensation from Trepova

An explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe occurred on April 2, 2023. On that day, according to investigators, Trepova, at the direction of the organizers from Ukraine, came to the establishment and handed war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky a figurine with an explosive device. As a result of the incident, 52 people were injured; the military commander himself did not survive.

In December 2023, victims of an explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe demanded 25 million rubles in compensation from Trepova, accused of terrorism. However, then the amount of claims against the Russian woman and her accomplice Dmitry Kasintsev exceeded 50 million rubles. A total of 21 lawsuits have been filed in connection with the terrorist attack. One of the largest – for 15 million rubles – was requested by the mother of the deceased military correspondent.

In turn, Trepova in court commented, which does not admit guilt under two of the three charges brought, therefore it does not admit this claim. However, she added, regardless of the court’s decision, she will try to compensate for the harm privately.

Ukrainian special services participated in the preparation of the terrorist attack.

According to the accused, her Ukrainian supervisor was journalist Roman Popkov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists), with whom she had known for a long time. The Russian woman said that she was worried about the special military operation and told Popkov about her desire to leave for Ukraine. He, in turn, promised to help her and asked for a small assignment. So, he introduced her to an acquaintance nicknamed Gestalt, who gave her a parcel with a bust of Tatarsky. Inside, according to the intermediary, there was a microphone and a tracker. The girl stated that she did not know about the explosives in the figurine.

According to the FSB, Ukrainian special services and their agents took part in preparations for the terrorist attack. In particular, Ukrainian citizen Yuriy Denisov was an accomplice in the crime. The man arrived in Moscow from Kyiv in February 2023. It was he who gave Trepova the explosive device. After the explosion, the defendant flew to Turkey in transit through Armenia.

Trepova received 191.5 thousand rubles in cryptocurrency from her alleged curators. From the funds received, the accused withdrew 132.6 thousand rubles to her bank account. The Russian woman spent most of the money on renting housing in Moscow and St. Petersburg, purchasing mobile phones and on transportation costs. Connections with Ukraine were her only source of income.