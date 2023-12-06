The Pokémon Company has announced a series of events to celebrate the upcoming holidays on Pokémon UNITE. Starting from December 7th to January 8th the campaign will be available Target shooting, thanks to which we will be able to obtain fantastic prizes including Holowear for our little monsters. Furthermore from 7 to 30 December we can have fun with the return of the mode Snowballs in Cryopolis.

But it didn’t end here. Starting tomorrow in fact Meowscarada will debut in the game. It will be possible to obtain your License by participating in the event Meowscarada Petal ChallengeWhat will be available until January 9, 2024.

Let’s find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

THE ILLUSIONIST POKÉMON MEOWSCARADA TAKES THE FIELD IN POKÉMON UNITE Celebrate the holidays with themed in-game events London, 6 December 2023 – The Pokémon Company International today announced the arrival of two fantastic Pokémon that will be available soon Pokémon UNITE and themed activities that will immerse you in the holiday spirit. Meowscarada arrives in Pokémon UNITE on December 7th The long-awaited Meowscarada is coming to Heos Island! This Runner is the first Pokémon from the Paldea region to enter the field in Pokémon UNITE. Meowscarada’s ability, Grass Help, allows it to temporarily vanish among leaves when it takes damage that causes its HP to drop to half or less. Once this Ability is activated, Meowscarada’s movement speed and the damage it deals increase for a limited time, and the Pokémon recovers HP every time it deals damage to opponents. You can obtain the Meowscarada Unite license by participating in the in-game event “Meowscarada Petal Challenge” from 07:00 (UTC) on December 7, 2023 to 23:59 (UTC) on January 9, 2024. To unlock Meowscarada, complete the missions and accumulate 100 petals of each of the four colors! Celebrate the holidays with Pokémon UNITE! “Snowballs in Cryopolis” is back! From 07:00 (UTC) on December 7 to 23:59 (UTC) on December 30, 2023, the spirit of the holidays will enliven Cryopolis! In this special battle type, you will transform opposing Pokémon that are knocked out into snowmen and you will have to defeat the Delibirds around the map to receive a gift containing a random one-use battle item that will replace the item you have in use in that moment. Use it to change strategy and catch your opponents off guard: you’ll discover that it’s a gift that holds lots of surprises! Endless gifts! The shooting gallery event is back By logging in between 07:00 (UTC) on December 7, 2023 and 23:59 (UTC) on January 8, 2024, you can get 10 Holiday Balls every day at no cost, up to a maximum of 100. You can use the Holiday Ball in the shooting gallery to get a wide range of fantastic gifts, including Holowear. However, remember that you can only use them for certain collections and on the day you get them, as they will be reset the next day. Metagross is coming soon to Pokémon UNITE Metagross is preparing to take the field in Pokémon UNITE on December 26, 2023. More information will be available on official Pokémon social channels. To learn more about Pokémon UNITE, visit Pokemon.it/Unite.

Source: The Pokémon Company