The Alumacraft Boats for sale Ontario is one of the most popular aluminum fishing boat brands across Canada, and Ontario anglers can often find great deals on used models for sale.

With a vast selection of Jon, bass, bay, and deck boats, you can find an affordable option to meet your needs through local listings.

This guide will cover where to find Alumacraft boats for sale in Ontario and what to know before buying used.

Types of Alumacraft Boats

Alumacraft builds a versatile lineup of fishing and recreational boats in various styles. Here are some of the models you may come across for sale in Ontario:

Jon Boats

Known for shallow draft, Jon boats are ideal for navigating small lakes and rivers when fishing. Popular used Alumacraft Jon boat models include:

BX Series

Lunker Lowe Jons

Escape series Jons

With bench seating and often a front casting deck, these nimble boats work well for 2-3 anglers.

Bass Boats

Alumacraft bass boats feature live wells, rod storage, pedestal fishing seats, and space to manage several lines while casting for bass on larger bodies of water. Some models to watch for:

Competitor series

Tournament Pro

Trophy series

Powered by outboard motors up to 200 HP, these performance fishing machines can cover water in search of trophy bass.

Bay Boats

The bay boat style bridges fishing abilities with family recreation features. Look for:

165 Competitor

Escape 145

Trophy 185

With bow seating, storage, and fishing capabilities from the aft deck, bay boats work well for a small crew heading out on the lake.

Deck Boats

With an open layout focused on seating space and onboard entertainment, Alumacraft deck boats like the Aurora LE models appeal to leisure boaters.

Features to Look for When Buying Used

When evaluating pre-owned Alumacraft boats for sale in Ontario, keep an eye out for the following:

Hull Condition

Inspect the aluminum hull closely for major dents, cracks, leaks, or corrosion that could indicate damage or wear. Minor scratches are normal, but major flaws can lead to safety issues or expensive repairs.

Engine Hours

If properly maintained, Outboard motors have a long lifespan, but low engine hours still indicate less wear. Ideally, find boats with 500 hours or less.

Electronics

Quality fish finders, GPS units, and radios can add major value. Make sure electronics function and linking capabilities for mapping units.

Trailer Quality

The trailer’s condition is critical for transporting the boat safely to launch ramps. Look for a solid framework, good tires, and lights, and check hitch mechanics.

Price

Compare asking prices to the specific model’s value in the current market. Expect to pay more for extras like a trailer, electronics, and good condition.

Conclusion

The Alumacraft boats for sale in Ontario offer quality and capabilities at reasonable prices compared to buying brand-new boats. Scout online listings, check dealer trade-ins, and scrutinize boats before purchasing.

With some savvy shopping, you can likely find quality used Alumacraft fishing boats, deck boats, or cruisers ready to make memories on the water this season.