Ultimate Journeys Pokémon It has three deliveries on Netflix. The first consisted of twelve chapters, while the second, which continues with the numbering, covered up to episode 27 (so it consisted of fifteen episodes).

The third part of Ultimate Journeys Pokémon is now available on Netflix LATAM and has the last fifteen chapters of the saga. We will finally be on our way to see Ash Ketchum crowned after the long journey that began in 1997.

Nevertheless, special episodes commemorating the great journey of the iconic couple Ash and Pikachu will be released after Ultimate Pokémon Journeys. They don’t have a release date for LATAM yet, so let’s wait patiently for their availability.

Source: The Pokemon Company

They obviously follow our stellar couple: Pallet Town’s Ash Ketchum in the company of his adorable and strong Pokémon Pikachu, in their joint journey to make Ash a Pokémon Master.

What is Pokémon Ultimate Journeys about?

synopsis of Ultimate Journeys Pokémon:

“As they work towards their goals, the challenges are tougher than ever for Ash, Goh, and Chloe! With the Coronation World Series red hot, Ash, Pikachu and their Pokémon friends are in for an intense workout. At the same timeGoh embarks on a series of complicated missions trial to become a member of Project Mew. And refering to Chloe and Eevee… will they be able to make a decision about the future of Eevee?, now that they are discovering the different evolutionary paths that they can choose? Get ready for non-stop action, familiar faces from journeys past, and tons of other Pokémon discoveries!”

The third part of Ultimate Journeys Pokémon is available on Netflix LATAM from June 23, 2023.

