Moody’s lowers the outlook of Italian banks

Moody’s today changed the outlook to negative and confirmed the ratings of 14 Italian financial institutions: Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Bper, Carige, Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige, Fca Bank, Banca del Mezzogiorno – Mcc, Cassa Centrale Banca, Raiffeisen, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Invitalia, Credit Agricole Italia, Credito Emiliano and Mediobanca. “This action – explains Moody’s – follows the change in the outlook from stable to negative on the Baa3 debt rating of the Italian government”. The ratings and evaluations of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banco Bpm, Banca Sella Holding, Bff Bank and Banca Ifisas – explains the agency – “their lower ratings are generally less sensitive to the possible deterioration of the creditworthiness of the Italian government and the operating environment”.

Poste Italiane and Eni also rejected

Moody’s changed the outlook of Eni from stable to negative, following the change in Italy’s outlook on 5 August last. “Although the economic environment for Eni is currently very favorable, leading to an extremely solid operating performance for the company in the second half of 2022, with the expectation of continued solid credit metrics that exceed our expectations for a Baa1 rating – explains the rating company – the change in outlook reflects the fact that Eni’s creditworthiness is to some extent also driven by its substantial activities in Italy combined with 30.6% ownership by the Italian government

Moody’s also modified the outlook on Poste’s ratings to negative from stable. This action follows the change in the outlook on the debt rating from stable to negative Baa3 of the Italian government The decision reflects the fact that Poste’s credit quality is closely related to that of the Italian government. The sovereign rating binds Poste’s rating, given the company’s significant exposure to the Italian government due to its large portfolio of government bonds (in connection with its banking and insurance activities). Moody’s recalls the company’s direct exposure to the situation macroeconomics in Italy and the fact that the Italian government is the largest shareholder.

Leonardo promoted with a positive outlook

Moody’s confirms to Leonardo the Probability of Default and Corporate Family ratings (Cfr), respectively, at Ba1-PD and Ba1. At the same time, the agency confirmed Leonardo’s Senior Unsecured ratings at Ba1 and Leonardo US Holding Inc.’s Senior Unsecured ratings held at Ba1. Leonardo’s reference credit The valuation (BCA) is ba1. The outlook on all ratings remains positive.

