Pokémon TCG presented the new paper expansion Sword and Shield – Shining Stars: is called Mimikyu VMAX and you can admire it below in all its beauty.

Pokémon TCG, the Mimikyu VMAX card

While we await the release of Pokémon TCG Live, which will take place in 2022, the collectible card game in short, it continues to enrich itself with new, exciting contents.

“Careful, a Mimikyu VMAX might be hiding in the dark! The Masked Pokémon returns in the powerful VMAX version with the Baleful Numbers attack,” reads the official description of the new card.

“Use it in conjunction with Malpi’s Premonition to put 13 terrifying damage counters on your opponent’s Pokémon! And if that’s not enough, use Dynaombra to choose a random card from your opponent’s hand!”