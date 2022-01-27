In Italy, the political gridlock continued for another day after lawmakers and regional representatives failed to agree on a name to replace Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week, as the country’s president. This Thursday was the first day that the threshold for the election of the head of state was reduced to a simple majority.

Since last Monday, the headquarters of the Chamber of Deputies hosts the vote in which 630 deputies, 321 senators and 58 representatives of the regional councils participate.

This Thursday the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Pier Ferdinando Casini, did not obtain the support of the majority, amid high abstention, to be considered as the new head of the Quirinal Palace.

Mattarella, despite his refusal to carry out a second term, was once again the most voted person in the process this Thursday. The current president reached 166 votes, thus maintaining the intention of part of Parliament that he remain in office.

Behind the current president, the anti-mafia magistrate Nino Di Matteo got more support with 56 votes, the sociologist Luigi Manconi (8), the current Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia (6); the prime minister, Mario Draghi (5), or the ex-president of the Government Giuliano Amato (4).

Draghi’s proposal, who days ago was emerging as the main candidate for the presidency along with Mattarella, has seen his support dilute, in part due to the possibility that his transfer to the Quirinal Palace will lead to early elections.

According to the Spanish publication El País, despite showing in public his desire to leave office, Mattarella has indicated in his immediate environment that “if the situation were critical, he could think about it.”

Why does Draghi remain a viable option for the presidency?

One of the tasks that has made it difficult to elect a head of state in Italy is that this position must offer an impartial character. That is why Draghi, who has offered stability to the government as prime minister, remains a possible consensus option.

However, the current prime minister does not have a party structure, so he needs to work on his backers.

One of the main opponents of the idea of ​​Draghi being the next president has been former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has also shown presidential aspirations. If ‘Il Cavaliere’ changes his mind, Draghi would have an easier path to the presidency.

With the political blockade underway, the supporters will resume the electoral process this Friday where other names with ample possibilities of reaching the presidency could be known.

For some legislators, the process should not extend beyond Saturday, especially when the election of the new president will be carried out by absolute majority (505 votes) and not with two thirds of the chamber (673).

With EFE and local media