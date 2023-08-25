Time for free practice 2 of the Dutch GP. Read here who is in the best position for tomorrow’s qualifying.

After an unsurprising first free practice earlier today things are looking good for Max Verstappen. With only a few laps on the soft tyres, he immediately set a good time. It’s a pity that he took a gravel trap on his way to the flag, but that won’t spoil the fun.

Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin had major problems with the combustion engine and between the two free practice sessions the engine was off and the necessary parts replaced. A complete engine change was not necessary. We are curious if all problems for Stroll for free practice number 2 have been resolved.

The session begins with clouds of smoke over the circuit. After the qualifying session of Formula 2 there was a drift demonstration and the tire smoke is still steaming. Perhaps all this will still have an effect on the Formula 1 cars.

Everyone is soon on the track. The medium and the hard tires on everyone. Perez is the first to set a fast time. Max Verstappen is therefore also outside, but immediately complains about the traffic. All twenty drivers at the same time on the 4.2 kilometer short track. Nevertheless, he manages to immediately record the fastest time of the moment.

Red flag

Things go wrong after ten minutes when Oscar Piastri chokes in the Hugenholtzbocht and parks his car in the crash barrier. Daniel Ricciardo, who then approaches the corner, misses the yellow flag and is shocked by the McLaren that is broken in the corner and then puts it next to it in the wall. Both on the hard band, by the way.

Red flag because of this Australian get-together. Mainly material damage, although Ricciardo also hurt his hand and wrist. Hopefully he can continue this weekend. He is said to have left the circuit in Zandvoort with his arm in a sling and is on his way to the hospital for further examination.

The big cranes do their job, the cars of Piastri and Ricciardo are taken off the track, the barriers are put back. Just a shout out to the marshals who clear the track in no time and prepare everything for the resumption.

Softs

The red flag is used by most to screw the softs under. There is still over half an hour left for this session. Incidentally, Ferrari continues to drive around on the mediums in the first part of the session. If they draw their own plan long enough, they will eventually be right. Ever.

Now that the softs are under it for many, faster lap times are being recorded. Lando Norris sets the fastest time to date in his McLaren. Max Verstappen makes a small mistake in the Hugenholtzbocht in his first fast lap on the softs, which causes him to come out too wide. He keeps him on the track, but therefore does not reach the fastest time at that moment.

Max is not completely satisfied with the car. The Red Bull does some crazy things behind. Maybe the brakes, maybe the front wing. Verstappen doesn’t know. So still some work to do.

Ferrari

Carlos Sainz drives his first laps in the second free practice. In the first free practice he had to leave his seat to rookie Robert Shwartzman. He still has to get used to the track and also takes the gravel trap in the chicane. In the same place as Verstappen did earlier today just before the flag fell. Lance Stroll also goes straight on here again.

In the very last minute he still flies out of turn 13. Also through the gravel. But he drives on and stays outside so that he can participate in the test start after free practice 2 of the Dutch GP.

Charles Leclerc is out for a lap, but breaks off his lap and goes back in. He is currently in twentieth place. If he also switches to softs, things will get better, but for now there is no top ten.

Lando Norris

Norris is doing good business in his McLaren. Where teammate Piastri misses the corner, he drives a very fast time in his car. For a long time he is at the top of the list and his 1:11-er proves difficult to beat. The fastest time today in free practice 2 of the Dutch GP is for McLaren, for Lando Norris.

In session 1 Nico Hülkenberg went off, and now that he is back in the second session, things are not going well. Maybe a little bit of tension in the body.

All in all, not a super exciting free practice 2 in Zandvoort. Curious if Ricciardo can qualify and race this weekend. Otherwise, AlphaTauri reserve driver Liam Lawson will be ready to take the wheel.

Sergio Perez complains about the temperature at the front left at the end of the session. It’s a lot of left turns at Zandvoort, so it’s good tire management on the Dutch circuit. Who else was really good at that?

Full results free practice 2 Dutch GP

Lando Norris (1:11:330) MAX VERSTAPEN (1:11.353) Alexander Albon (1:11.599) Lewis Hamilton (1:11.639) Yuki Tsunoda (1:11.720) Pierre Gasly (1:11.766) Sergio Pérez (1:11.817) Lance Stroll (1:11.835) Valtteri Bottas (1:11.857) Fernando Alonso (1:11.863) Charles Leclerc (1:11.915) Logan Sargeant (1:11.934) Esteban Ocon (1:12.001) George Russell (1:12.009) Guanyu Zhou (1:12.074) Carlos Sainz (1:12.093) Kevin Magnussen (1:12.404) Nico Hulkenberg (1:12.693) Oscar Piastri (1:12.901) Daniel Ricciardo(1:13.096)

This article Free Practice 2 of the Dutch GP: Lando Norris in the lead appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Free #Practice #Dutch #Lando #Norris #lead