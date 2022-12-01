A new one is available from today Teracristal Raid event from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which has as its protagonist Charizard with Dragon theratype.

If you want to add the Pokémon to your collection you have time until 00:59 on Sunday 4 December 2022. If you miss this opportunity, don’t worry, there will be an encore between 16 and 18 December.

Charizard with theEmblem of Absolute Strength will appear in level 7 Teracristal Raids with black crystals. Normally it is a specimen that does not appear in the Region of Paldea so it is a unique occasion. Among other things, as mentioned at the beginning, he has the Dragon therapy, which opens the door to many different strategies. In this regard, take a look at our guide with the balance of power between types of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet complete with practical tables.

Nintendo warns that the event’s Charizard will use moves with “devastating power”, so it will be difficult to defeat him without the help of friends and community trainers. Furthermore, on the official website it is specified that this special specimen can be captured only once per game. On the other hand, it will still be possible to participate in the Teracristal Raids originating from black crystals and receive rewards even after capturing it.

Black crystal raids only appear in the game world after completing certain events in the main adventure. That said, even players who haven’t completed them can take part by joining other users thanks to multiplayer.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We remind you that to participate in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and to play together with other players you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In addition, you will need to meet the following conditions:

“To encounter Pokémon appearing in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to have downloaded the latest Poképortal News. Poképortal News will download automatically if your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet.”



You can also download the latest Pokégate News by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Pokégate, then Secret Gift, then Get Pokégate News. You don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to get the latest Pokégate News. .”