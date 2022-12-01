His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of congratulations to His Excellency Faustin Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, on the occasion of his country’s Republic Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, sent a similar message of congratulations to His Excellency President Faustin Archange Touadera.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, sent a similar message of congratulations to His Excellency Felix Mollua, Prime Minister of the Central African Republic.
#State #Vice #President #congratulate #President #Central #Africa #Republic #Day
Leave a Reply