As promised, theTeracristal Raid event with Charizard is now available again on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Keep in mind that if you want to add this special Dragon theratype specimen to your collection, you have until 00:59 on Monday 19 December 2022.

The Charizard with Dragon theratype has the Emblem of Ultimate Strength and appears in level 7 Teracristal Raids with black crystals. You will only be able to participate if you have unlocked 6-star raids by progressing through the storyline. If you haven’t caught him in the previous event, we suggest you take advantage of it.

In this regard, keep in mind that it can be captured only one specimen per batch. Consequently, if you have already caught him during the Teracristal raid event which took place between December 2 and 5, 2022, you will not be able to do it again now. On the other hand, you can still lend a hand to other players who are looking to add it to their collection and get the raid rewards with level 7 black crystals.

Charizard in the Teracristal raid

We remind you that to participate in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and to play together with other players you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In addition, you will need to meet the following conditions:

“To encounter Pokémon appearing in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to have downloaded the latest Poképortal News. Poképortal News will download automatically if your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet.”

You can also download the latest Pokégate News by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Pokégate, then Secret Gift, then Get Pokégate News. You don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to get the latest Pokégate News. .”