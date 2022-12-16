Friday, December 16, 2022
Ice hockey | The announcer hesitated when the new men of TPS surprised: “You always have to listen to your own scores”

December 16, 2022
in World Europe
TPS’s Viljami Marjala scored the opening goal of his career from Aaron Hakala’s pass.

TPS beat KooKoo in the ice hockey league 4–1, even though there were more than two fields of Turku players on the sidelines. In the fall, those left out scored 19+25=44, and in Kouvola, the four chain took over the role Kasper Koskinen, Viljami Marjala, Aaron Hakala.

Marjala scored the opening goal of her career, which Hakala assisted in her debut. It sounded as if the Kouvola ice rink announcer was embarrassed by Hakala’s name when he read the name as a sign of a pass.

“I heard that, you always have to listen to your own points. The announcer might be a bit shy about it,” Hakala smiled.

He found out about his league debut during the TPS A-junior training on Thursday evening.

KooKoon Miska Kukkonen flew into the shower after tackling Koski. With a five-minute advantage, TPS scored twice and in the second period a total of four times. KooKoo has collected 11 points in 15 home games.

“Head coach From Jussi Ahokka there was positive feedback that we were able to play comprehensive puck,” said Hakala.

“But there has been no talk about the future. Next is a little Christmas – i.e. ham, porridge and outdoor ice.”

