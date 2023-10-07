













This program, whose name in English is Fill Your Pocket with Adventureis a drama and will premiere on October 19, 2023. As you can guess, it is an exclusive from the channel mentioned above where the anime of the franchise also airs.

The plot of this series is centered on Madoka Akagi, a girl who decides to move to the city of Tokyo and fulfill her dreams. But things don’t go the way she wants and that’s when she enters the Pokémon scene.

No, the creatures from the series will not appear in this production. In reality, Madoka decides to play the first game in the saga, Pokémon Red, and that’s why he has his Game Boy. This series seeks to appeal more than anything to adult audiences.

Fountain: TV Tokyo.

Especially those who are nostalgic for the first generation of Pokémon, and the pleasure of playing the first installments of the series.

According to some fans, the characters that appear in the program have allusions to monsters, since they represent their way of being or their character.

The role of Madoka Akagi is played by actress Nanase Nishino, who is a big fan of the games in the series. There are also other confirmed actors and actresses.

The distribution of Pocket ni Bouken wo Tsumekonde It includes Show Kasamatsu, Tomoharu Hasegawa, Aya Hirano, Ryō Sekoguchi, Towa Watanabe, Muga Tsukaji, Rio Uchida, Eriko Sato and Toshiro Yanagiba.

Fountain: TV Tokyo.

Their characters are not known for now. Will this live-action Pokémon series be available in the West? It’s a mystery but it’s possible that some video-on-demand service company, like Netflix, will become interested.

