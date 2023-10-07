Healthcare crisis | The plight of Helsinki’s expensive giant hospital is deepening: Specialist doctors are now fleeing

Also doctors have started to resign from the crisis-ridden Bridge Hospital in Meilahti, Helsinki.

This is evident from Husi’s response to Valvira, the licensing and control agency for the social and health sector, which has demanded an explanation for the illegally long surgery queues. The board of the Husi Group will discuss the matter on Monday.

The labor shortage has long been an important reason for queues. In the past, operations have been canceled or postponed, especially because there is a lack of nurses in the operating rooms or intensive care unit or anesthesiologists. The emergency rooms are also congested at times.

Now so surgeons have also been lost. Specialist doctors are running out of support organ surgery 14.

They have been fired from the very areas for which Husi’s answer describes the growth of queues with the word “uncontrollable”.

They are trying to hire more doctors. On the other hand, Hus estimates that it is not able to compete on salaries with private companies or to grab ready specialists from other hospitals.

They are trying to attract young specialized doctors to stay in Hus, but this is still not enough. So the queues threaten to grow even more.

Huss the response mentions the pandemic as the reason for the queues, during which non-urgent treatment was cancelled. It is true that the queues started to get longer then.

That’s not the only reason.

HS has interviewed employees several times, who have said that they left Hus due to dissatisfaction, for example, when the job duties changed when moving from Töölö to Siltasairaila.

Surgeries classified as non-urgent are postponed to deal with emergencies.

Queues have become particularly long in orthopedics, plastic surgery, neurosurgery and abdominal surgery. Eye surgery has its own difficulties. As the population ages, so does the need for surgeries.

Hus lists the ways in which the crisis was resolved.

In the current year, a third more money has been spent on decommissioning queues than in the corresponding period in 2022. The amount is 32 million.

In particular, purchases from private individuals have increased. Of the pot, more than 13 million are purchases made with service vouchers, about 17 million are other purchase services and the rest are payments for additional work to Husi’s own employees.

For example, artificial joint surgeries can be purchased from private individuals, but not the most difficult operations. Although the prices in eye surgery are already sky high.

At Siltasairaila and Peijas, it has been possible to recruit more staff for the bed wards. Work is also distributed differently within Hus.

Jorvi, for example, will soon start treating more back surgeries. To cover it up, a new rehabilitation department is being established for patients recovering from surgery, because recovering patients are still not transferred smoothly enough to the responsibility of primary care.

For example, nurses or physiotherapists can do follow-up examinations instead of doctors.

Twenty joint replacement surgeries are performed instead of Hus in Finland proper.

Huss the answer criticizes the financing model of social and health services, which, according to Hus, gives it less flexibility than before. So break up queues quickly with a job.

Tens of millions of new savings are currently being prepared for next year, which will be decided at the end of the year.

At the end of the year, it will also be decided whether Tornisairala’s cardiac unit will be transferred to Siltasairala’s large intensive care unit, which has been feared to lead to a mass exodus similar to the one in Siltasairala.