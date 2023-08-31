













Pokémon GO reveals how you will get Paldea starters









Now, the question is how are you going to get them by playing Pokémon GO. The thing will certainly be simple or, as usual, it will depend entirely on you walking here and there.

Let’s go in parts. We will have a temporary investigation to unlock Lechonk, which you can obtain with a bit of luck in its shiny version. Then, if you put a golden lure module in a PokéStop you can get a Walking Forme Gimmighoul. This entails getting quadruple experience and stardust for catching Pokémon.

Source: Niantic

In this event you will find Hoppip, Houdnor, Buizel and Fletchling in its shinny version, or as it is said in Spanish, variocolor.

Then, Starting Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 a.m. and until Friday, December 1 at 9:59 a.m., a free special investigation will be available called Adventures Everywhere where you can adventure with your chosen partner Pokémon.

When you are in the traveling state you will be able to meet more frequently Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchlink, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly and Lechonk.

We also recommend: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero presents Poltchageist

Pokémon GO: The raids during September 2023

Do not lose sight of the fact that during September 2023 we will have several raids on the gyms. Those that are one star will give us all Unown with the possibility of obtaining a shiny.

The three star raids on Pokémon GO they will have Machamp, Camerupt, Metagross and Turtonator (which can be shiny). Then, from September 1 to 8, in the northern hemisphere we will have Kartana raids, while in the south it will be Celesteela. From 8 to 16 in the south will be Kartana and in the north to Celesteela.

Mega Raids will be dedicated to Mega Manectric, so call your friends so that together you can get this one out Pokemon.

On the other hand, you can also get the starters from Paldea from 7 km eggs (the ones that your friends give you), so that way you can also get Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly and Lechonk. You can also get them through field research.

What do you think of this Pokémon GO ad? Will you go out and get the paldea starters? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)