Pokémon is always a great subject for cosplay, but among the many Misty, Ash and various main characters it also occupies a prominent place Jessie, a real glamorous star of the cast of the series, as this also demonstrates cosplay from milliganvick.

The model makes a rather flashy reinterpretation of the character, but does not differ much from the original, considering that the Jessie of the Team Rocket however, he is really a person somewhat over the top, as are his teammates.

The historical “bad” of the series is shown here in a version that is in a certain sense faithful but extreme on the front of the look glam: in fact, milliganvick comes with a costume that has all the basic characteristics of the original one, but is more provocative in many ways, without losing track too much, with excellent results.

The flame red hair is there (although the originals are perhaps more purplish), the clothes are basically those even if they are a little more skimpy than the original and there is also the inevitable Pokéball to reconnect to the more classic traditions of Pokémon, in short, the ingredients are the canonical ones, but the overall result is something quite different and strongly characterized, therefore very interesting to see.