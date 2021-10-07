Samsung Electronics unveiled the development plans of his production processes during the Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) 2021, this year accompanied by the claim “Adding One More Dimension“by virtue of the future switching from FinFET to Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors with processes a 3 and 2 nanometers.

As for manufacturing with advanced process technologies, Samsung has confirmed that is ready to focus on GAA transistors, and more specifically on his own interpretation of the call project Multi-Bridge-Channel FET (MBCFET).

Samsung has been working on MBCFET transistors since 2002 with the aim of going beyond the capabilities of FinFET transistors. To do this, the company increased the contact area between the channel and the gate, ensuring that the gate “continues” under the channel, not just above and to the sides. In this way, Samsung can stack transistors vertically instead of sideways and has the freedom to implement different form factors.

The Asian giant aims to implement the channel as a horizontal sheet, increasing its volume and obtaining advantages both in terms of performance and scaling. And it is from this design choice that MBCFET was born, a highly customizable project which, by acting on the width of the nanosheet, allows to intervene on consumption and performance, thus adapting the design according to the market.

The first generation 3-nanometer process (3GAE), ready for the volume production in 2022 (confirming previous rumors), will be the first to use MBCFET transistors with benefits in terms of PPA (power, performance, area): in comparison with the 5-nanometer FinFET process, the South Korean company claims that we will have chips up to 35% smaller, performance up to 30% higher or power consumption down by up to 50%.

According to Samsung, the production yields of the 3 nanometers are similar to those of the 4 nanometer process currently in production and for this reason the start of production of the partners’ 3-nanometer projects is scheduled for the first half of 2022, while the second generation of the process known as 3GAP is expected in 2023.

Consequently, the Asian giant is already projected further and for this reason it has made it known that it is in the early stages of development of the process 2 nanometer based on MBCFET transistor with the aim of starting the volume production in the second half of 2025, although we will likely see the first products on the market only in 2026.

During the event, Samsung also announced that will continue to work on more mature manufacturing processes and improve FinFET technology to support the creation of specific products. In this sense, the company announced the 17-nanometer FinFET process for building better microcontrollers (MCUs), CMOS image sensors (CIS) and display driver ICs (DDI). Compared to the 28 “planar” (2D) nanometers, the 17 “3D” nanometers reduce chip size by up to 43%, increase performance by up to 39% or increase power efficiency by up to 49%.

Samsung also announced a refinement of the production process to 14 nanometers to support 3.3V voltage and manufacturing embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with higher write density and speed, as well as a 8 nanometer radiofrequency platform for applications in the market of 5G connectivity.

Finally, the company also has touched on the topic of the volumes of production, a very delicate subject in the era of shortage. Samsung aims to almost double wafer production between 2021 and 2026. Taking 2017 as a starting point, Samsung says it produces 80% more today. By 2026 it expects to produce 3.2 times more wafers than in 2017 thanks to the opening of new plants and the modernization of existing lines.