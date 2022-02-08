MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov’s upcoming fight with Nigerian boxer Olanrewaji Durodola on February 25 will be too short, but there will definitely be interest in this meeting. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia on Tuesday, February 8, by State Duma deputy, political and sports figure Nikolai Valuev.

“From the point of view of the latest fashion for mixed fights, there will definitely be interest in this meeting. Ismailov behaves extremely shockingly, therefore, in principle, it will be interesting for someone to watch this fight. But I would say that this fight will be too short – only four rounds, ”said Valuev.

At the same time, he clarified that if two more rounds take place, then Ismailov will have nothing to oppose to Durodol at all. Based on the fights previously held by Ismailov, he gets tired, Valuev added.

At the same time, the deputy noted that there are no trifles in professional boxing, and the Nigerian has many modern opportunities that will allow him to prepare for the fight and learn about the opponent’s weaknesses. Whereas, Valuev assured, probably in the first or second rounds one should expect a bright intensity of passions from Ismailov.

“If only a Nigerian misses an accidental blow <…> Most likely, he will not allow this to be done to him. And then there are only two rounds left. It will probably be a distance on points, ”said Valuev.

The deputy also drew attention to the fact that “a mixed martial arts fighter is in a cramped position, and a boxer is in a familiar environment, like a fish in water.” However, as the figure explained, the comparative youth of Ismailov, whose age is 37 years old, will be compensated by the experience of Durodola.

“If Ismailov runs out of steam faster, by the third round, and there are only four of them, then Durodola will lay out all his power. Because for him, four rounds is nothing at all. It’s an easy walk despite being 41 years old. I won’t envy Ismailov then, ”concluded Valuev.

On February 25, REN TV will hold a “Fight Club”, this evening Ismailov will enter the ring against Durodola. The fight will be the main event of the tournament. The fighters will fight according to the rules of boxing: they will have four rounds of three minutes each.

Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov noted on February 8 that this fight would be a “tough test” not only for the Russian, but for any novice boxer. Durodola “really knows how to fight,” Kudryashov said.