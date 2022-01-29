Pokémon Legends: Arceus totaled nearly half a million viewers on Twitchbreaking i record previously established by Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The best-selling game on Amazon in Italy, USA, Japan and several other countries, Pokémon Legends: Arceus seems to be the protagonist of a particularly solid launch and the salesas a result, they could prove to be stratospheric.

The involvement of so many viewers on Twitch obviously does not necessarily imply that this episode generates takings monstrous or surpasses the achievements of the previous chapters of the series, but it is certainly an important indicator of his popularity.

As you may have read in the review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we are faced with a prequel set a few centuries ago in Hisui, which puts us in the shoes of a Trainer determined to create the first Pokédex in the region.

An experience that on the technical front could have aspired to a substantially higher manufacturing care, it is true, but which at the same time introduces several innovative mechanics for the franchise.