Mario Domm and Pablo Hurtado have returned to concerts with the band Camila. From August 2021 to the end of January they played at U.Sclosing the ‘Luz’ tour in the Dolby Theater of the Angels. But the singer and pianist maintains that, after two years on hiatus due to the pandemic, the public and the way of doing industry changed. “I think the public has changed. We see a different reaction, people pay more attention. You also don’t see 100% of the people (at the concerts) or there are those who are afraid and suddenly return a ticket”, says Domm. “We’ve been through all that, but this year we started with a very strong tour, so we can’t complain, rather we can thank the public because the risks are always there.”

The band recorded the video for ‘White flag‘ from their homes, during quarantine. “We used what we had, we learned more about using cameras and lights,” says Hurtado. They tell us that, despite the tendency to release singles on music platforms, they will present an album in March. “The way of selling changed, nothing more, but that has nothing to do with our performance when it comes to composing songs or recording an album,” adds the vocalist. “There are no borders (with the platforms), but there is a lot of competition. There is also confusion, one enters and says: ‘I better not listen to music because I don’t know where to start’”.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny: what other singers or bands offered 2 dates in a row at the National Stadium?

In more than 15 years in the industry, the Mexicans of ‘Everything Changed’ and ‘Collector of Songs’ maintain that they have always paid attention to the lyrics, to the point that they have stopped recording albums when they considered that they were not “exact” . guitarist Paul Huerta comments on how they have reacted to trends in music in Spanish in recent years. “Suddenly fashions come in and go out. Within that I believe that all kinds of expression are valid, but in our case we do not try to follow trends, but simply to continue expressing things in a way that we like, in a deep, honest and real poetic way. We like to think that songs can last beyond a time, a fashion, and we always try to make music thinking of doing something that is timeless and that can survive the passing of the years”.

Domm adds that if Beethoven or Mozart listened to Camila, they might disapprove. “They were ‘rockstars’. They would have told us ‘wow’, ‘this music is not that good’ or ‘the music is deteriorating’ (laughs). There are quality things and others without quality, but the music is telling what is happening in life. The now is being musicalized and it is also important. Without that music, there wouldn’t be people who would say: ‘I prefer a quieter band or one that has other types of information’. Contrasts are good.

In that sense, they comment that they have also gained new audiences. “With Camila we are already on the ground that our generation already has children, half ‘adolescents’, so that music that parents listen to is beginning to permeate, and we begin to see parents and children at concerts. So I feel that, as Pablo says, if one concentrates on not following trends, but rather following a message, I think that we will continue to see generations who go to our concerts there”.

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny: what other singers or bands offered 2 dates in a row at the National Stadium?