After the great success of the latest video game Nintendo, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Need Games the Italian board game publishing house has pulled off a wonderful collaboration to transform the title into an exciting RPG. We learned this important news through an official press release issued by the Italian publishing house, which tells how hungry they are for “stories that excite them, whether they are experienced with a controller in hand or throwing dice”.

Within the press release, the Italian company briefly explained how Pokémon Legends: Arceus lends itself well to becoming an introductory scenario for Fabula Ultimathe Tabletop RPG inspired by the tropes, themes and atmospheres of the most famous JRPG that have accompanied and passionate millions of players including them. This new adventure will therefore be set in the universe of Pokémon Legends: Arceus as a hypothetical prequel to Luca and Luce’s exploits on Hisui, in which players will be able to take on the role of a group of Recruits from Team Galassia grappling with an important mission. (Find the scenario to download for free on the website of NEED GAMES)

Below is an excerpt from the press release:

Need Games! awaits all fans to discover the mysteries of Hisui together with the Grunts of Team Galaxy, throwing buckets of dice! Set in the evocative region of Hisui, during a remote era when the well-known pocket monsters did not yet live in harmony with humans, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an adventure with a whole new direction that tells the dawn and origins of entire series, in which players will be tasked with creating and completing the first Pokédex in the Hisui region by capturing, examining and studying wild Pokémon. It is a title that wants to offer an experience that exceeds that offered by the titles of the series up to now, honoring the typical mechanics of the games of the past and at the same time introducing new RPG and action elements. Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28 on Nintendo Switch, represents a real revolution for the saga and all the individual innovations it presents to players make it a highly innovative gaming experience.

