Everything indicates that the new sponsorships, as well as the savings that the club has generated after the departure of the players with the highest salaries within the team, and the renewals with lower salaries, will allow Barcelona to move competitively within of the summer market and deliver new pieces to Xavi.
However, this financial injection does not mean that the Catalans forget about free agent players, because this year, even more than last season, there is a very attractive list of players who can join the Blaugrana team for free and everything indicates that Barcelona He has a million dollar offer ready to tempt one of them.
The press in Italy affirms that Barcelona will put on Marcelo Brozovic’s desk an offer of 8 million net per season with a 5-year contract, this being a much more tempting offer than the one offered by Inter Milan to the Croatian for him to renew with the champion of Serie A. Those from the city of fashion offer 6 million euros per season and a 4-year contract, that is, less than the Catalans both in terms of income and duration. Surely the Croatian is seduced by such a high salary, and above all for being part of the midfield of a team as prestigious as Barça at 29 years old, when he still has many fields to run.
#Barcelona #millionaire #offer #Marcelo #Brozovic
Leave a Reply