Pokémon GO prepares for April 2022which promises to be a month full of news between raid, Pokémon Hour ed weekly events in time. Throughout the month they will take place four important upcoming eventseach with its own central theme:
- April 1st: on the occasion of the infamous April Fool’s Day there will be the mysterious event 2-Oh? -22
- from 3 to 7 April: Team Rocket style vacation, with an increase in Team GO Rocket activities
- from 12 to 18 April: there will be the event dedicated to spring Scent of spring
- from 20 to 25 April: the Sustainability Week will be held in favor of the environment
Furthermore, throughout the month of April 2022, on Pokémon GO they will take turns 5 star raid of legendary Pokémon. Next up will be Tapu Bulu and the Landorus and Thundurus Totem Forms. The following is the raid schedule:
- until Tuesday 5th April: Tapu Lele and Mega Charizard Y
- from 5th to 12th April: Thundurus Forma Totem and Mega Manectric
- from 12 to 26 April: Tapu Bulu
- from 12 to 29 April: Mega Pidgeot
- from 26 April to 3 May: Landorus Totem Form
- from 29 April to 3 May: not announced yet
Recall that these will be 5-star raids to be faced with other players, and Pokémon will use powerful moves to overwhelm opponents. The events will also continue in April Pokémon Timewith times dedicated to special 5-star raids that will take place from 18:00 to 19:00, local time. Here is the list of creatures that will appear during this hour:
- April 6: Thundurus Totem shape
- April 13 and April 20: Tapu Bulu
- April 27: Landorus Totem Form
Finally, every Tuesday from 18:00 to 19:00 Pokémon Hour will be held with a different creature each week, which will appear in the wild more frequently, and with a special bonus in addition.
- Tuesday, April 5th: Stunky. Bonus: The amount of candy earned per catch will be doubled.
- Tuesday 12 April: Bunnelby. Bonus: The amount of XP earned as Pokémon evolve will be doubled
- Tuesday 19 April: Oddish. Bonus: Capture Stardust doubled
- Tuesday 26th April: Cherrim Form Splendor. Bonus: The amount of XP earned for catching a Pokémon will be doubled.
