Pokémon GO prepares for April 2022which promises to be a month full of news between raid, Pokémon Hour ed weekly events in time. Throughout the month they will take place four important upcoming eventseach with its own central theme:

April 1st : on the occasion of the infamous April Fool’s Day there will be the mysterious event 2-Oh? -22

: on the occasion of the infamous April Fool’s Day there will be the mysterious event 2-Oh? -22 from 3 to 7 April : Team Rocket style vacation, with an increase in Team GO Rocket activities

: Team Rocket style vacation, with an increase in Team GO Rocket activities from 12 to 18 April : there will be the event dedicated to spring Scent of spring

: there will be the event dedicated to spring Scent of spring from 20 to 25 April: the Sustainability Week will be held in favor of the environment

Furthermore, throughout the month of April 2022, on Pokémon GO they will take turns 5 star raid of legendary Pokémon. Next up will be Tapu Bulu and the Landorus and Thundurus Totem Forms. The following is the raid schedule:

until Tuesday 5th April : Tapu Lele and Mega Charizard Y

: Tapu Lele and Mega Charizard Y from 5th to 12th April : Thundurus Forma Totem and Mega Manectric

: Thundurus Forma Totem and Mega Manectric from 12 to 26 April : Tapu Bulu

: Tapu Bulu from 12 to 29 April : Mega Pidgeot

: Mega Pidgeot from 26 April to 3 May : Landorus Totem Form

: Landorus Totem Form from 29 April to 3 May: not announced yet

Recall that these will be 5-star raids to be faced with other players, and Pokémon will use powerful moves to overwhelm opponents. The events will also continue in April Pokémon Timewith times dedicated to special 5-star raids that will take place from 18:00 to 19:00, local time. Here is the list of creatures that will appear during this hour:

April 6 : Thundurus Totem shape

: Thundurus Totem shape April 13 and April 20 : Tapu Bulu

: Tapu Bulu April 27: Landorus Totem Form

Finally, every Tuesday from 18:00 to 19:00 Pokémon Hour will be held with a different creature each week, which will appear in the wild more frequently, and with a special bonus in addition.