After the Ferrari double in Sakhir, Formula 1 is back on stage seven days later in Jeddah, for the second race of the season. Here, of course, we still find a fixed Red in the upper tiers of the standings, with a Red Bull that this time – reliability permitting – could give the Cavallino more trouble.

However, issues related to safety are the main focus, with the missile bombing suffered by an Aramco plant about twenty km from the Arab route.