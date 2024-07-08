The artwork, which you can find below, shows a giant Wartortle, surrounded by the purple aura typical of Pokémon that have transformed with Dynamax. For those who don’t know, this is a key mechanic introduced with the eighth generation games, which, in addition to making Pokémon bigger, gives them significantly more power, an ace up their sleeve that trainers can use to turn the tide of a match and which could prove to be equally impactful in the dynamics of Pokémon GO.

Pokemon GO could soon include the Dynamax Transformations and maybe even more eighth-generation monsters from Pokémon Sword and Shield. At least that’s what a promotional image released by Niantic to celebrate the mobile title’s upcoming eighth anniversary suggests.

Are More Generation VIII Pokémon Coming?

The arrival of Dynamax could also be accompanied by new Pokemon from Sword and Shieldas the Pokémon GO Pokédex currently has relatively few examples of these two games. In this regard, Eurogamer.net points out an interview from last month, in which director Michael Steranka suggests that Niantic will focus more on the eighth generation of Pokémon in the future.

The promotional image for the eighth anniversary of Pokémon GO

“We’ve definitely been thinking a lot about Gen 8. There’s nothing to share right now in terms of timing or launch strategy, but one thing we always try to do is pay homage to the source material and do well with that source material,” Steranka said.

“Know that the team is thinking about Gen 8 Pokémon, they’re thinking about Galar, they’re thinking about what makes these Pokémon special, and when it’s time to debut them in Pokémon Go, it will make sense.”

Staying on the Pokémon theme, Game Freak has revealed several summer events for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that will take place in July and August.