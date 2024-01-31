Pokémon: events coming to Scarlet and Violet and SLEEP

The Pokémon Company has revealed all the events coming during the month of February on some of its most loved titles. It starts with Pokémon SLEEPstarting from today until February 12th it will be possible to meet Dratini, Ralts And Stufful to celebrate the introduction of Lapis Lazuli Lake as a new research area.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet instead, a new Teracristal Raid will arrive in which we can challenge and capture Empoleon. It will be possible to meet the Emperor Pokémon from 2 to 4 February and again from 9 to 11 February.

NEW EVENTS COMING TO POKÉMON SLEEP AND POKÉMON SCARLET AND VIOLET Pokémon Sleep – Lapis Lazuli Lake inauguration event To celebrate the addition of Lapis Lake, a new Research Area in Pokémon Sleep, a special event will be held in the game! This two-week event will run from today until 3:59 am on Monday, February 12. During the launch event, Dratini, Ralts, and Stufful, who live on Lapis Lake, will also appear on Greengrass Isle. After the event, these Pokémon will no longer appear during Sleep Style searches on Greengrass Island (except when using that Pokémon's incense). During the event, through limited-time missions you will be able to obtain excellent rewards such as Dratini Incense, Ralts Incense and Stufful. Limited-time missions are available in all areas; There are two types of missions: 1st week: from Monday 29 January at 4:00 am to Monday 12 February at 3:59 am

2nd Week: from Monday 5 February at 4:00 am until Monday 12 February at 3:59 am Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet – Prepare to face a powerful Empoleon! Empoleon will appear during a Teracristal Raid battle originating from black crystals starting Friday, February 2, 2024 at 00:00 UTC until Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 23:59 UTC, and then again from Friday, February 9, 2024 at 00:00 UTC until Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 11:59 pm UTC. Empoleon cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, and the Empoleon that appears during this event has Ice as its Teratype. Get ready: this Pokémon is a formidable foe, and it has the Ultimate Strength emblem to prove it! Work together with your friends to defeat this powerful Pokémon Tera. Note: This special Empoleon can only be caught once per save. If you previously captured this Empoleon during a Teracristal Raid Battle event, you cannot capture it again. If you have already captured it, you can still participate in Teracristal Raid battles against Empoleon to get more rewards. This Empoleon may reappear in future events or become obtainable through other methods. To participate in Teracristal Raid Battle events, please download the latest news from the Poké Portal by selecting Poké Portal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, and finally Check News from the Poké Portal. You don't need a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to get the latest news from the Poké Portal. After completing certain post-game events, you will be able to find black crystals from Teracristal Raids. However, players who have not completed these events can still participate in these Teracristal Raid battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer mode. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) is required to participate in Teracristal Raid Battles with other Trainers online. Conditions apply. Find out more nintendo.com/switch-online. Teracristal Raid Battles only take place in the Paldea region. For more information on events in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet please visit https://scarletviolet.pokemon. com/en-gb/events/

Source: The Pokémon Company