Lula stated that the current minister provided “extraordinary” service during the 13 months of his administration; Lewandowski's inauguration will be on Thursday (1st.Feb)

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, presented this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) the balance of his management at the head of the body on his last day before passing the baton to the retired minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court ) Ricardo Lewandowski, who will take office on Thursday (1st.Feb).

Among the data presented are the number of operations carried out by federal police forces, crime rates and weapons registrations made in the last year. Here's the complete balance sheet (PDF – 366 kB).

Dino was received by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for a joint presentation at Palácio do Planalto, which was also attended by ministers José Múcio (Defense) and Paulo Pimenta (Secom), as well as Lewandowski and the executive secretary of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli.

Lula called the event a “accountability” of Dino about his management. He assessed that the minister presented “an extraordinary service” on a “difficult year” for the government, with the 8th of January and the humanitarian crisis in the Yanomami Indigenous Land.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 31.jan.2024 In addition to Dino and Lula, José Múcio (Defense) and the appointed minister Ricardo Lewandowski also participated in the event.

Here is some data presented by the minister:

lethal violent crimes

total in 2022: 42,190.

total in 2023: 40,429 (-4.17%);

arrest warrants served (in the States)

2022: 236,175;

2023: 256,752 (+8.71%).

arrests made (Ministry of Justice)

2022: 19,686;

2023: 29,281 (+48.74%).

illegal weapons seizures

2022: 8,502;

2023: 10,672 (+25.52%).

registration of new weapons

2022: 135,915;

2023: 28,344 (-79.15%).

police lethality (PRF data)

2022: 44;

2023: 8 (-81.82%).

anti-corruption operations (PF)

227 operations launched;

147 arrests;

2,091 search and seizure warrants executed;

R$897 million in assets and valuables seized;

operations in the Amazon