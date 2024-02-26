The world of Pokémon is in turmoil awaiting the 28th anniversary of the famous franchise, a milestone that promises to be full of surprises. According to the latest rumors, one of the most anticipated projects is the remake of Pokémon Black & White, and a new lead would seem to confirm this possibility. Pokémon Company has announced the first details on its plans to celebrate the anniversary, revealing a special collaboration with The Toy Foundation. For the occasion, the iconic Empire State Building skyscraper in New York will be illuminated by the symbolic colors of Pokémon, yellow and blue, from dusk until the early hours of the following morning.

Additionally, Pokémon Company will make a philanthropic donation of $10,000 to The Toy Foundation, supporting children in need in New York City. The region of the Unova games, on which Pokémon Black & White is based, is inspired by New York, as evident in the city of Castelia, famous for its towering skyscrapers. With the 15th anniversary of Pokémon Black & White which will be celebrated in 2025, the hypothesis is strengthened that the Pokémon Company is preparing the ground to announce the return of Unova, both through a remake and with a new title on the model of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Pokémon Presents event will be broadcast online on February 27th at 3pm Italian time, during which future releases will be presented.