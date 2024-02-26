🚨⚪️ Real Madrid remain Alphonso Davies favorite destination since October — but Bayern's asking price will be key part of the story.

Bayern position: new deal by June or he will be sold.

No issues between Davies & Real on personal terms.

📉 Barça have not made any proposal so far. pic.twitter.com/2knGMefLOA

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2024