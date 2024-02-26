The relationship between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continues with Alphonso Davies in the center of the scene. According to 'The Athletic' sources, the Madrid club would have reached a verbal agreement with the 23-year-old Canadian full-back, still under contract with Bayern for another year and a half. Two possibilities are being considered: a transfer this summer for an amount less than 70 million euros, its market value, or his arrival in 2025 after ending his contract with the German team..
If it materializes, Davies will follow in the footsteps of Toni Kroos, who left Bayern for Madrid in 2014. This eventual move evokes the case of David Alaba, whose free departure in 2021 sparked controversy. Since his arrival in 2019, Davies, of Ghanaian descent, has been key at Bayern, contributing to five consecutive Bundesliga titles and the historic 'sextet' in 2021. With his speed and offensive display, Davies has left his mark on football European.
The possible arrival of Davies at Real Madrid's left back promises to strengthen a key position in the team. With his speed, defensive ability and ability to join the attack, the Canadian would offer a new dimension to the merengue team. His youth and projection could make him a fundamental pillar for the future of the club, providing freshness and energy to the left flank. His adaptation to Madrid's demanding style of play and his ability to meet expectations will be decisive for his success at the Santiago Bernabéu.
